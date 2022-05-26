Water features scheduled to open in Henderson for the summer season

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say the city's water features are scheduled to open up for the summer season.
The Atkinson Park Pool will be open for the season starting on Saturday, May 28, at 11:00 a.m.
According to the city, the East End Sprayground will also open at that time.
The city says that the Riverfront Water Feature will still need a few more days of work before it can open, following a renovation project that took place over the past few months.
Though delays in parts and materials slowed that project down, the city says the Riverfront Water Feature is still expected to open in early June.
Full information on the city pool and spray parks can be found on cityofhendersonky.org.