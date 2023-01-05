Water line work to cause road closures

A pair of projects in Evansville will have drivers looking for alternative routes.
According to the Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) one of those projects is happening on Lincoln Avenue.
EWSU says it will close Lincoln Ave to through traffic between Green River Road, and Outer Lincoln Avenue starting January 9. The closure is expected to last about 60 days. The closure will allow for a new water line to be installed.
Meanwhile, another project on the city's west side. According to EWSU, the northbound lane on Mesker Park Drive will be closed from Bement to Wimberg.
That project is also slated to begin January 9 and wrap up in about 2 months. That project is for the installation of a new water main.