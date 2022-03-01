Water Main Break Prompts Boil Advisory Along Marywood Drive in Henderson

Utility officials in Henderson, Kentucky, have issued a temporary boil advisory along Marywood Drive.
Henderson Water Utility says its crews are currently repairing a water main break on Marywood Drive, and that water will be shut off in the area for three to four hours while they're completing their work.
Affected areas along Marywood Drive include Gum Street, Spruce Street, Hillside Drive, Julianne Drive, and Suzanne Drive.
After crews finish repairing the water main break and water is turned back on in the area, HSU says the boil advisory will remain in place for about 24 hours, or until further notice.
Anyone who needs more information can contact the utility at 270-826-2824.