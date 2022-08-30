 Skip to main content
Water main break reported on Reitz Hill in Evansville

A water main break has affected several residents and students on Reitz Hill Tuesday.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says crews are working on a the break near Sonntag Avenue at Forest Avenue.

EVSC has been notified about water pressure issues at Reitz High School related to the water main break.

Approximately 15 homes near the intersection are without water as that section has been shut down. Once the section is reopened, a precautionary boil advisory will likely be issued for the area.

We have a crew on the scene and will update throughout the day.

