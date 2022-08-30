Water main break reported on Reitz Hill in Evansville

A water main break has affected several residents and students on Reitz Hill Tuesday.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says crews are working on a the break near Sonntag Avenue at Forest Avenue.
EVSC has been notified about water pressure issues at Reitz High School related to the water main break.
Approximately 15 homes near the intersection are without water as that section has been shut down. Once the section is reopened, a precautionary boil advisory will likely be issued for the area.
We have a crew on the scene and will update throughout the day.
ADVISORY: EWSU Crews are onsite at a water main break on Reitz Hill. EVSC has been notified about possible water pressure issues at Reitz High School and approximately 15 homes are without water. A Precautionary Boil Advisory will likely be issued later. https://t.co/Y0PebxKiy0— Evansville Water Sewer Utility (@EWSUtility) August 30, 2022