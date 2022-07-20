'Watermelon Business Challenge' modeled after "Shark Tank" headed to Knox County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Warrick,
south central Gibson and northeastern Vanderburgh Counties through
645 PM CDT...

At 622 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Haubstadt, or 7 miles southeast of Fort Branch, moving east at 20
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Boonville and Chandler.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 12 and 22.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 24 and 35.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'Watermelon Business Challenge' modeled after "Shark Tank" headed to Knox County

  • Updated
  • 0
Watermelon

Watermelon

 Brian Miller

No, Mark Cuban and the rest of the "sharks" from the long-running TV show, Shark Tank, aren't coming to the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes.

But the Watermelon Business Challenge will be there on July 27.  

That's a competition that's set up similarly to the reality show, where entrepreneurs pitch their business in hopes of scoring a deal with a successful business leader.

According to the event organizers, The Pantheon gave the challenge its own angle by mandating contestants to create value-added products out of fresh watermelons.

The contest is looking to find new ways to use a resource in Knox County that has been associated with watermelon production for a long time.

No registration is necessary. Participants present their product concepts to a panel of judges. There will be three finalists selected among all of the participants.  

To contact the event organizers directly, use the following email: intern@pantheontheatre.org.

Recommended for you