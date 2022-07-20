'Watermelon Business Challenge' modeled after "Shark Tank" headed to Knox County

No, Mark Cuban and the rest of the "sharks" from the long-running TV show, Shark Tank, aren't coming to the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes.
But the Watermelon Business Challenge will be there on July 27.
That's a competition that's set up similarly to the reality show, where entrepreneurs pitch their business in hopes of scoring a deal with a successful business leader.
According to the event organizers, The Pantheon gave the challenge its own angle by mandating contestants to create value-added products out of fresh watermelons.
The contest is looking to find new ways to use a resource in Knox County that has been associated with watermelon production for a long time.
No registration is necessary. Participants present their product concepts to a panel of judges. There will be three finalists selected among all of the participants.
To contact the event organizers directly, use the following email: intern@pantheontheatre.org.