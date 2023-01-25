 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3
inches, with localized totals possibly approaching 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and Gallatin, Johnson, Pope,
and Pulaski Counties in Illinois.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Wayne County Sheriff prepares for winter weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Wayne County Sheriff Christopher Otey said Tuesday the Department began taking the measures necessary to prep for the incoming winter weather.

"If the weather is bad and we're starting to see a lot of slide off's or wrecks we usually will put out a warning," said Sheriff Otey. 

Although they aren't anticipating a major snow storm, Sheriff Otey say's they're remaining on standby incase certain measures need to be taken.

"The Wayne County Highway Department along with the Illinois Department of Transportation, they'll be monitoring the roads." said Sheriff Otey. 

As a reminder, they're urging people to drive with caution as the mixture of rain, snow and cold temperatures can create dangerous road conditions.

"Drive sensibly and it you have to get out and the roads are bad just remember to drive slower than you normally would." said Sheriff Otey. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you