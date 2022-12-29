Wayne County Sheriff's Department continue to honor fallen sheriff deputy Sean Riley one year after his death

Plaques paying tribute to fallen Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Sean Riley fill the walls of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
One of many ways the WCSO is keeping Riley's name alive one year after his unexpected death.
"We just try to remember him with stories and the good times we had with him," said Wayne County Sheriff, Christopher Otey. "He was a very important part of the sheriff's office."
During the early morning hours on December 29 2021, Deputy Riley was on duty when he was shot and killed after being called to assist a motorist on interstate 64 near the illinois indiana line.
His killer, Ray Tate, was soon arrested and charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Now, Riley's coworkers, loved ones and family are left mourning.
"Wayne County and the surrounding communities they really stepped up during that time. Just to show support," said Sheriff Otey. "I think that that really, really helped the guys and girls in this department and also Sean's family."
Riley leaves behind a wife and three children.
"This area, really supports law enforcement and in our darkest time they really stepped up so we really appreciate that." said Sheriff Otey.
Since the moment Riley was laid to rest, the law enforcement community came together to honor him.
On Thursday the WCSO flew their flags at half staff in remembrance of his life.