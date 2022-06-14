WC Handy Blues Fest kicks off Wednesday in Henderson

Finishing touches are being made to the stage that will see several musical artists for four days along the Henderson riverfront.
The WC Handy Blues and BBQ Festival will take place Wednesday, June 15th through Saturday, June 18 at Audubon Mill Park in downtown Henderson.
The event is free and open to the public. 18 different musical acts will take the stage over the four days. In addition to the music, multiple food vendors, a 5K on Wednesday, and the Street Strut Parade on Saturday will also take place.
The event is put on annually by the Henderson Music Preservation Society which will see crowds possibly exceed 50,000 this year.
Music kicks off Wednesday with Blues 4U at 5pm, followed by Ally Venable and Ghost Town Blues Band close out the night.
On Thursday, it will be "Zydeco" night, with Heath and Molly at 4PM, followed by Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers and Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band.
Friday will see music start at Noon with Boscoe France, followed by Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, The Cold Stares, King Solomon Hicks, Nick Moss Band, and Blood Brothers featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia.
On Saturday, music starts at Noon with Amelia Eisenhauer, Ghalia Volt, Kat Riggins, Eddie 9V, Sugaray Rayford, and Ronnie Baker Brooks will close out this year's fetival.