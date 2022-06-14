WC Handy Blues Fest kicks off Wednesday in Henderson

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

WC Handy Blues Fest kicks off Wednesday in Henderson

  • 0
WC Handy Fest Stage

Finishing touches are being made to the stage that will see several musical artists for four days along the Henderson riverfront.

The WC Handy Blues and BBQ Festival will take place Wednesday, June 15th through Saturday, June 18 at Audubon Mill Park in downtown Henderson.

The event is free and open to the public.  18 different musical acts will take the stage over the four days.  In addition to the music, multiple food vendors, a 5K on Wednesday, and the Street Strut Parade on Saturday will also take place.

The event is put on annually by the Henderson Music Preservation Society which will see crowds possibly exceed 50,000 this year.

Music kicks off Wednesday with Blues 4U at 5pm, followed by Ally Venable and Ghost Town Blues Band close out the night.

On Thursday, it will be "Zydeco" night, with Heath and Molly at 4PM, followed by Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers and Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band.

Friday will see music start at Noon with Boscoe France, followed by Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, The Cold Stares, King Solomon Hicks, Nick Moss Band, and Blood Brothers featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia.

On Saturday, music starts at Noon with Amelia Eisenhauer, Ghalia Volt, Kat Riggins, Eddie 9V, Sugaray Rayford, and Ronnie Baker Brooks will close out this year's fetival.

