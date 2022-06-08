Weather radios in several local areas impacted by telephone line issues

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the NOAA Weather Radio transmitters in Evansville, Indiana, and Goreville, Illinois, are currently down due to phone line issues.
According to weather.gov, the transmitter in Evansville, otherwise known as "KIG-76," sends alert tones to numerous local counties in southern Indiana including Dubois County, where a tornado watch is currently in effect until 9:00 p.m. CT. The tower also sends alerts to weather radios in the western Kentucky areas of Union and Henderson counties, and several southeast Illinois counties.
The transmitter in Goreville, WXM-49, also serves our local Illinois community of Saline County.
The NWS says that technicians have been contacted and are working to correct the problem, but that no estimated timeline has been given as to when the line will be returned to service.
The weather service encouraged everyone affected by the broadcast outage to check multiple sources to stay weather aware.
You can download the Storm Team 44 mobile app to get the latest weather forecast and information for your location.
Due to telephone line issues, the Evansville Indiana and Goreville Illinois NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts are degraded. Technicians are aware of the issue and working the problem. At this time, we do not have a time in which the broadcasts will be restored. pic.twitter.com/YThhRENVXp— NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) June 8, 2022