Webster County man charged with murder after admitting to strangling woman, police say

A Webster County, Kentucky man was arrested and charged with murder after state police say he called 911 and admitted to strangling his girlfriend.
The Kentucky State Police says the investigation started around 9 a.m. on Saturday after 47-year-old William Brian Virgin of Dixon called 911 and said he had strangled his girlfriend.
According to police, Virgin told dispatchers that the woman was dead.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found 32-year-old Heather Davidson dead, according to KSP.
After being interviewed, police say Virgin was charged with murder and booked into the Webster County Jail.
The Webster County Sheriff's Office requested KSP to conduct the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.