Webster County officials asking for help in search of missing child

Webster County officials say they need the public's help in finding a missing child.
Emergency Management posted on social media late Wednesday night reporting 7-year-old Miguel "Michael" Jose-Perez missing.
Officials say this is what is known:
- Hispanic Male
- Light-brown complexion
- 4'7"
- 80lbs
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Thin Build
- Wearing a black flannel style jacket, red shirt with white writing, and gray sweatpants
- Possibly carrying a black backpack
Webster County EMA says if you see this child or have any information on his whereabouts, call dispatch at (270)-639-5012.