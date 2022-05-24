Webster County organization constructs storage buildings to aid tornado victims

A Webster County, Kentucky organization is doing what it can to help victims of December's tornados.
Members of the Webster County Lions Club were out Tuesday constructing storage buildings in an effort to aid tornado victims in the Hopkins County communities of Barnsley and St. Charles areas.
The group says the storage buildings will give the tornado victims a safe place to keep their belongings while they continue to recover from the destructive weather.
Materials for the storage buildings was donated by the Knights of Columbus and other Lions Club chapters.
The Webster County Lions Club says crews will be working on the storage sheds all week, weather permitting.