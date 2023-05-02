Webster County School District looking to fill vacant faculty and staff positions

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) -- As the school year winds down the search for qualified faculty and staff continues into the summer for Webster County Schools.
"We're gearing up for the 2023-2024 school year so we like to put out as many job opening as we can," said Webster County School District Superintendent, Aaron Harrell.
According to Superintendent Harrell the district, like many others, is experiencing a shortage in faculty and staff and it's been this way for a few years.
"It's always been challenging in my 18 years at the high school level but we're seeing that stretch out to middle and even to our elementary, preschool," said Harrell. "It's difficult everywhere to attract qualified candidates for really, really important jobs."
But with the new 2023-2024 salary plan recently approved by the Webster County Board of Education, "We're hoping that next year we will have full staff in all of our buildings," said Harrell.
The plan entails a $1,000 salary increase from the 2022-2023 salary plan. Each increase is based on years of experience and rank.
The minimum salary starting off around $38,000, the maximum salary up to $65,000.
"We need bus drivers, nurses, instructional assistant's. For our teaching we're going to need elementary and high school. We have a lot of opportunities." said Harrell.
They're also in need of food service workers, nurse assistants, custodians and a Webster County High School Football coach.
Although they're in need they want workers who are qualified as their students are number one.
Click here for the link to a list of the open positions.