Webster County turkey farm given 'all clear' for bird flu after negative test result

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) said Tuesday that a commercial turkey operation in Webster County was being given the "all clear" for the bird flu.
According to a news release from the department of agriculture Tuesday, both the commercial turkey operation in Webster County and a commercial broiler chicken operation in Fulton County were released from quarantine after tests revealed that both sites were negative for avian influenza.
“We are pleased both sites were given the clean bill of health,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “From the first day we identified avian influenza in the commonwealth, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has worked closely with animal health officials at the federal and state levels to contain these incidents of avian influenza. Dr. Flynn and her team have a goal of protecting the health of livestock and poultry in the commonwealth. And that’s exactly what they did for our producers.”
Both of the sites had been under quarantine restrictions since February, after alerting the KDA of an increase in poultry deaths.
At that time, testing did confirm the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, prompting state officials to immediately quarantine the premises.
After the bird flue was detected at those sites, officials say testing was conducted at several other sites - though no other positive test results have been found.