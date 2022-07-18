 Skip to main content
Webster County woman apprehended with meth and a child in a car

Lisa Brown Mug

A Webster County woman faces multiple charges related to possession of meth following a traffic stop last week.

According to Providence Police Department, 56-year-old Lisa Brown was pulled over after a license check revealed the registered owner had a suspended driver's license.  Brown told the officer that she had alcohol in back of the vehicle and it was a violation of her release on pending meth charges.

Officer located a rubber container and the feet of a child passenger that tested positive for meth.  Brown was arrested and taken to Webster County Detention Center.

Social services were notified and the child was released to a relative

