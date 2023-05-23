Week of graduation ceremonies kick off for EVSC Schools

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) -- Big smiles and cheers filled Central Stadium as Central High School Seniors walked across the stage to receive their High School diplomas Monday night.
Central High School, North High School and Academy For Innovative Studies (AIS) kicked started EVSC's week filled with graduation ceremonies.
Both parents, loved ones and EVSC Administrators expressed excitement as they attended and sent off the class of 2023 for the next step in their lives.
"We get to recognize the success of all these graduates who are going to go on with the rest of their lives now and march in their future." said EVSC Chief Communication Officer, Jason Woebkenberg.
Emotions were felt throughout each ceremony as each senior's name was called.
Their loved ones expressed pride that they made a big leap towards their future and say farewell to the Alma Mater.