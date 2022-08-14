Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage

Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.
Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
"My first concern, like I said, was my house and my pets. Some people down the street lost everything," says North Weinbach resident J. Sterling.
Sterling considers himself fortunate, all things considered. His home at 810 North Weinbach had minimal damage. While he says that many people in the area usually keep to themselves, this tragedy has served to bring people closer together.
"I've noticed a lot of neighbors now, we talk a little bit more now," Sterling said.
As the community recovers from this horrific event, Sterling is hopeful that the residents will rise to the challenge to help their fellow neighbor.
"At this point, I'm kind of just checking on everybody as they come by. If neighbors need something, I'm sure we are all gonna pitch in," Sterling added.
Donations to help those displaced by the explosion can be made to the American Red cross, as well as a number of GoFundMe campaigns that have been launched over the past several days, including one to help pay for the funeral expenses for Charlie and Martina Hite.