Weinbach residents deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's deadly explosion

The explosion on North Weinbach Avenue last Wednesday has left area residents concerned, shaken, and looking for answers.
Dan Graves lives in the 900 block of North Weinbach, barely a block from the explosion site.
"I was in the bathroom getting ready to go to work, taking a shower, and when the explosion went off, I went flying out of the shower," recalled Graves.
He didn't know what could have caused such a powerful blast - his first concern was his neighbor. Graves said he was even concerned it could be a nuclear attack .
Following the explosion, Graves said that it was a scene of chaos. He described seeing a man emerge from a crawlspace in a house close to the scene who had suffered injuries.
"He was bleeding everywhere, he had glass in him and all that, but they got him in the ambulance, and got him down there," Graves said.
Graves has not received word on whether or not the man has since been released from the hospital. There is an uneasiness throughout the neighborhood though that likely won't fade anytime soon. Although gas has not been confirmed as the cause, the concern has Graves and his wife not taking any chances.
"I'm grilling out - my wife won't even turn the stove on right now. We got gas in our house and she won't even turn the stove on right now. That's how bad it is," Graves explained.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Until the cause is known, it's unlikely that area residents will be able to rest easy. In the meantime, the American Red Cross of Southern Indiana is doing everything it can to help those displaced, including offering mental health and emotional support services in addition to basic necessities.