Wendell Foster Angel Tree ornaments available

Ornaments are available to picked up from the Wendell Foster's Angel Tree.
The Angel Tree serves both Wendell Foster residents and children in the community.
Organizers say ornaments can be picked up in the Elmer Administration Building lobby located on Wendell Foster's Campus, 815 Triplett Street in Owensboro.
The building is open from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All gifts must be returned unwrapped by Friday, December 16th.
The instructions for Angel Tree are as follows:
- Choose an ornament from the Angel Tree and locate the number on the back! Wendell Foster resident ornaments have a gold or yellow star sticker on them. Please note, resident requests are gift cards only!
- Find your envelope with your ornament number!
- Sign out your number(s) on the Info Sheet. Include your name, phone number, and your ornament number. If you select multiple ornaments, please make sure all numbers are included on the Info Sheet.
- Purchase an appropriate gift. We ask that you spend between $50 to $100 per ornament. Some families have multiple children, each with their own ornament, and we want to make the purchases as fair as possible to avoid one child getting more than the others.
- Return your numbered envelope with the unwrapped gifts to Amber Lashley in the Elmer Administration Building by Friday, December 16 and keep your ornament!
Wendell Foster provides children and adults with disabilities with the tools, education, therapies, and support to reach their dreams and potential.