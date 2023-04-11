Wendell Foster hosting annual golf scramble

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV)-An Owensboro agency will soon welcome the community to one of their major events.
Wendell Foster, a local agency serving people with disabilities, is hosting its annual golf scramble.
The event will take place Friday, June 16th at Ben Hawes Golf Course in Owensboro.
Organizers say they are excited to welcome back Old National Bank as the Golf Scramble's presenting sponsor for the fourth straight year.
In 2022, the Golf Scramble raised a record-breaking total of more than $36,000. The Golf Scramble was sold out with 128 golfers participating.
Team registration for this year's event opened April 3rd and sold out within a day.
However, there are still ways to be involved.
Opportunities include prize sponsorships and hole sponsorships.
Businesses or individuals can participate as a prize sponsor for $400. This includes recognition at the prize table and at a course hole.
Hole sponsorships are available for $300 and include signage.
To learn more click here.