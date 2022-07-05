 Skip to main content
Wendell Foster hosting fourth annual BBQ honoring local first responders

  Updated
  • 0
Wendell Foster's First Responders BBQ
Claire Dugan

Wendell Foster’s Fourth Annual First Responders BBQ is taking place on Thursday, July 21st.

The event will be held at Wendell Foster’s Sensory Park in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Wendell Foster is a local agency serving people with disabilities. The lunch was created to honor local first responders in Owensboro and Daviess County and to show appreciation for the sacrifices they make each day.

The organization says all local first responders are invited to the cookout for a free lunch, snow cones, games, and a free car wash by Wendell Foster’s Aktion Club.

At the event, organizers say first responders will get to interact with Wendell Foster staff and care recipients. 

In a release announcing the event, Wendell Foster CEO Doug Hoyt says, “The First Responders BBQ is one way for Wendell Foster to say ‘thank you’ to all those serving our community as first responders. Their dedication is incredible and serving them lunch is a small token of our appreciation for their service and sacrifice. 

The cookout will take place from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm in Owensboro. 

Organizers say RSVP is not required to attend.

