...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Wendell Foster residents compete in Henderson County Fair Pageant

  • Updated
  • 0
Wendell Foster residents compete in Henderson County Fair Pageant
El'Agance Shemwell

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Congratulations are in order for three Wendell Foster residents who competed in the Henderson County Fair Pageant over the weekend. 

Megan, Wayne, and Gary all competed in the Special Needs Division on Saturday. All three walked away with a title, a beautiful crown, and a full heart. 

  • Megan - Miss Ray of Sunshine
  • Wayne - Mister Personality and Mister Charming
  • Gary - Mister Handsome Henderson

"Wendell Foster was thrilled to be the Division Sponsor for the Henderson County Fair Pageant's Special Needs Division. Our mission is to empower people with disabilities to realize their dreams and potential, and we felt this opportunity aligned perfectly with our mission.

Our sponsorship allowed each contestant to participate free of charge, and each participant received a crown, sash, title, and a certificate for their achievement. Three Wendell Foster residents participated in the pageant, and Wendell Foster Community Engagement Specialist Gabby Bradley served as a judge. We would like to thank the Henderson County Fair Pageant, and the pageant's director, Rachel Clement, for giving those with disabilities an opportunity to feel empowered and celebrated. Our residents who participated certainly won't forget this experience,"

Congratulations! 

