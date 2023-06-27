Wendell Foster residents compete in Henderson County Fair Pageant

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Congratulations are in order for three Wendell Foster residents who competed in the Henderson County Fair Pageant over the weekend.
Megan, Wayne, and Gary all competed in the Special Needs Division on Saturday. All three walked away with a title, a beautiful crown, and a full heart.
- Megan - Miss Ray of Sunshine
- Wayne - Mister Personality and Mister Charming
- Gary - Mister Handsome Henderson
"Wendell Foster was thrilled to be the Division Sponsor for the Henderson County Fair Pageant's Special Needs Division. Our mission is to empower people with disabilities to realize their dreams and potential, and we felt this opportunity aligned perfectly with our mission.
Our sponsorship allowed each contestant to participate free of charge, and each participant received a crown, sash, title, and a certificate for their achievement. Three Wendell Foster residents participated in the pageant, and Wendell Foster Community Engagement Specialist Gabby Bradley served as a judge. We would like to thank the Henderson County Fair Pageant, and the pageant's director, Rachel Clement, for giving those with disabilities an opportunity to feel empowered and celebrated. Our residents who participated certainly won't forget this experience,"
Congratulations!