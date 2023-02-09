Wesselman Woods 45th Maple Sugarbush Festival tickets are on sale now

A long-standing tradition at Wesselman Woods returns in March.
The 45th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast is set for March 4 - March 5.
The breakfast includes syrup collected in Greencastle, Indiana while syrup made from Wesselman Woods will be sold.
Tickets for the event are on sale now, which gets you admission to the festival activities, as well as unlimited pancakes and drinks.
Tickets will be sold in pre-scheduled time slots again this year, so guest are encouraged to purchase in advance, to reserve their preferred.