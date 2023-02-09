 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be associated with a
line of showers this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wesselman Woods 45th Maple Sugarbush Festival tickets are on sale now

Maple Sugarbush Festival

The 2023 Maple Sugarbush Festival will allow visitors to purchase syrup tapped from trees at the nature preserve.

 Tommy Mason

Maple Sugarbush Festival Returns in March to Wesselman Woods

A long-standing tradition at Wesselman Woods returns in March.

The 45th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast is set for March 4 - March 5.

The breakfast includes syrup collected in Greencastle, Indiana while syrup made from Wesselman Woods will be sold.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, which gets you admission to the festival activities, as well as unlimited pancakes and drinks.

Tickets will be sold in pre-scheduled time slots again this year, so guest are encouraged to purchase in advance, to reserve their preferred.

