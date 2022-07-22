Wesselman Woods asking for community's help funding new home for resident raptors

Nestled outside downtown Evansville, Wesselman Woods is a wooded wonderland.
To the nature preserve's director of marketing and community engagement Kristina Arwood, it's a treasure, and some of the area's brightest gems are its resident raptors.
"'I've never seen a Bald Eagle this close before,' but I can do that at Wesselman Woods," Arwood said. "You get to see Turkey Vultures; you get to see Peregrine Falcons, and these are gorgeous animals that mean so much to our environment."
Wesselman Woods houses six post-rehabilitated birds of prey inside its mews house.
The building was built in 2012 and while it worked for a time, it's now outgrown its wings.
"It was built too long ago to have the adequate materials," Director of Development Jerry Rairdon said. "It's kind of an outdoor building built with indoor materials and that really makes it difficult for the long-term sustainability of this building."
It's not just the state of the building that's causing problems, but also the building's size.
Artemis the Screech Owl may only weigh about half a pound, but Sybil the Bald Eagle has a few more feathers to accommodate.
"They don't have the right spaces," Rairdon said. "They need more activity, more space to fly, it's just not the best situation for our animals."
Staff at Wesselman Woods aren't just looking to renovate the mews building. They're hoping to build the raptors a new place to call home, but that is if they raise enough money to do so.
The nonprofit was one of three Evansville organizations chosen by the Gannett Foundation for the "A Community Thrives" national crowdfunding campaign.
If the community donates at least $6,000, Wesselman Woods can then qualify for one of 16 grants. That money could help staff zero in on the expansion project.
"The community has absolutely come through for us before. Just last year we had a fundraiser to raise money for our salamander gates and the community came through lickity split," Arwood said." So, I know they'll support us this time."
The "A Community Thrives" fundraiser just launched, so Wesselman Woods staff have three more weeks to hit their $6,000 goal.
Until then, you can find the winged ambassadors sitting on their home perch, waiting for the dream of a new "mews" to take flight.
That crowdfunding campaign is open until August 12. All funds donated through this link will go to Wesselman Woods to help fund the mews building project.