Wesselman Woods celebrates 50 years with four days of Birthday Bash celebrations

Wesselman woods is celebrating a milestone birthday.
The nature preserved located on the east side of Evansville is hosting a four-day celebration event to honor their 50 year history of being in the River City.
Some of the activities scheduled for the event include animal encounters, guided history hikes, and free admission to the nature center.
During the Birthday Bash event, admission will be free for guests.
The park has been closed in recent weeks, as Parks and Rec employees have been busy cleaning up debris from storms in August.
The Wesselman Woods Birthday Bash is happening Thursday through Sunday.