Wesselman Woods offering naturalists a new state recognized certification this spring

A new 12-week program offers local nature lovers a chance to become a state certified master naturalist.
The new offering will come to Evansville's Wesselman Woods in March of 2023.
Participants will expand their knowledge of local plants and animals, along with ecological processes.
Those who complete the certification process must take a final exam and complete 24-hours of service.
The intensive introductory series offers adults the chance to discover nature and service learning with the support of local researchers, professors, and environmental practitioners.