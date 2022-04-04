 Skip to main content
Wesselman Woods to Hold Annual Golf Fundraiser

  Updated
  • 0
Wesselman Woods

Evansville's Wesselman Woods is looking to raise money for the not-for-profit organization that maintains the trails and hosts events.

Going Green on the Green happens Monday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at the Evansville Country Club.

The organization says all of the money raised through the golf tournament will go back to Wessleman Woods to support its programs.

Sponsorships are still available, registration ends April 11.

If you are interested in being involved, click here to access the sponsorship sheet.

