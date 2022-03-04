 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Wesselman Woods to Host 44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast

  • Updated
  • 0
Wesselman Woods to Host 44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival

Officials with Wesselman Woods are inviting the public to attend the 44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast.

This year's Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast will take place on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day.

During the festivities, the public can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes with Indiana maple syrup, one sausage link (extra sausage available for purchase), and choice of coffee, orange juice, chocolate milk, or white milk.

Wesselman Woods says attendees will have many activities to choose from after they eat. Guests can experience first-hand the sugar maple tree tapping and distillation processes during guided hikes. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day, children and families can also enjoy a number of educational activity booths. There will also be animal encounters at 10:45 a.m. and at 11:45 a.m. each day. Throughout the event, the trails and Nature Playscape will also be open for visitors to explore.

Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Admission includes entry to the festival and a pancake breakfast. 

This year, Wesselman Woods says that tickets will be sold in pre-scheduled time slots to keep seating within COVID-19 capacity and allow for sanitizing between slots. Pancake eating time slots begin on the hour and last 45 minutes. 

For more information or to reserve your pancake eating time slot online, click here.

