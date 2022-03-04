Wesselman Woods to Host 44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast

Officials with Wesselman Woods are inviting the public to attend the 44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast.
This year's Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast will take place on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day.
During the festivities, the public can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes with Indiana maple syrup, one sausage link (extra sausage available for purchase), and choice of coffee, orange juice, chocolate milk, or white milk.
Wesselman Woods says attendees will have many activities to choose from after they eat. Guests can experience first-hand the sugar maple tree tapping and distillation processes during guided hikes. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day, children and families can also enjoy a number of educational activity booths. There will also be animal encounters at 10:45 a.m. and at 11:45 a.m. each day. Throughout the event, the trails and Nature Playscape will also be open for visitors to explore.
Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Admission includes entry to the festival and a pancake breakfast.
This year, Wesselman Woods says that tickets will be sold in pre-scheduled time slots to keep seating within COVID-19 capacity and allow for sanitizing between slots. Pancake eating time slots begin on the hour and last 45 minutes.
