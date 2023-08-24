Wesselman Woods unveils new ADA accessible trail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Wesselman Woods held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to unveil a new path for everyone to enjoy. After Wesselman Woods received a 15-thousand dollar grant from AARP, they built a new ADA accessible trail in the nature preserve.
"I think this will be a gem for our community and we will only see more as it goes along," said Ben Trockman, Evansville 1st Ward City Councilmen.
Wesselman Woods was selected to receive the grant out of over 36-hundred applications from across the country. Park officials took the grant and turned the point-12 mile mini loop trail into an ADA accessible trail for everyone but especially those with limited mobility. First Ward City Councilmen-- Ben Trockman was the one who put the word out to Wesselman Woods to apply for the AARP grant.
"I thought wow this is accessibility at its finest," Trockman said. "I'm just glad to be here today and see the victory at the end."
The trail runs through an area of the woods that has many key wildlife and features that everyone can enjoy.
"Like our muse where we have the animal ambassadors like the bald eagle. Also on the trail, is the County Champion Tulip tree in the state of Indiana," said Jerry Rairdon, Director of Development at Wesselman Woods.
To celebrate, Wesselman Woods will be holding a free week starting today through Wednesday August 30th. They hope everyone to come out enjoy the new trail as well as the whole nature preserve.
"I hope people will notice and experience and enjoy the trail," Trockman says. "I hope others will be challenged to do more in the future because its all about creating a livable city for people of all abilities."
Wesselman Woods hopes this trail is just the start of more trails to come so everyone can come enjoy the nature preserve.