 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wesselman Woods unveils the "Black Trailblazers" exhibition

  • Updated
  • 0
The "Black Trailblazers" exhibition
El'Agance Shemwell
In honor of Black History Month, Wesselman Woods is partnering with the Evansville African American Museum to change the narrative of environmentalism. 
 
The "Black Trailblazers" exhibition highlights Black representation in environmental sciences through untold stories of local naturalists and internationally-renowned ecologists.
 
Officials say the exhibit will introduce the voices of Black naturalists from the 19th century to the present, celebrating the rich and dynamic narratives of these Black trailblazers.
 
The exhibition will remain on display during the months of February and March.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device