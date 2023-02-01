Wesselman Woods unveils the "Black Trailblazers" exhibition

In honor of Black History Month, Wesselman Woods is partnering with the Evansville African American Museum to change the narrative of environmentalism.
The "Black Trailblazers" exhibition highlights Black representation in environmental sciences through untold stories of local naturalists and internationally-renowned ecologists.
Officials say the exhibit will introduce the voices of Black naturalists from the 19th century to the present, celebrating the rich and dynamic narratives of these Black trailblazers.
The exhibition will remain on display during the months of February and March.