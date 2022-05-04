West Side Nut Club distributes more than $500K for 2022 Founder's Day event

The West Side Nut Club distributed more than $500,000 to local schools, non-profits, and other groups, for its 2022 Founder's Day event.
The 2022 West Side Nut Club Founder's Day dinner event took place on Wednesday at Burdette Park.
In addition to all of the fund's being distributed by the Nut Club, the group says more than 60 schools and 30 non-profit organizations were also notified of their eligibility for a special Founder's Day 50/50 "half-pot" on the night of the event.
For the Founder's Day 50/50, the Nut Club approved an additional $20,000 to be divided “50/50” amongst the schools in attendance and non-profit organizations.
Essentially, three schools and three nonprofit organizations were drawn at random for their chance to win a grand prize of $5,000, according to the Nut Club.
The Founder’s Day event also featured the distribution of “Years of Service Awards” to Nut Club members celebrating 20, 25, 30, 40, and 50 year anniversaries with the Club. The Nut Club recognized more than 50 members including seven 40-year and three 50-year members.
To date, the West Side Nut Club has distributed more than $8,000,000 to area schools, nonprofits, and other worth causes.