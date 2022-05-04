West Side Nut Club distributing more than $500K for 2022 Founder's Day event

The West Side Nut Club says it will distribute more than $500,000 to local schools, non-profits, and other groups, for its 2022 Founder's Day event.
The 2022 West Side Nut Club Founder's Day dinner event is taking place on May 4 at Burdette Park.
In addition to all of the fund's being distributed by the Nut Club, the group says more than 60 schools and 30 non-profit organizations have also been notified of their eligibility for a special Founder's Day 50/50 "half-pot" on the night of the event.
For the Founder's Day 50/50, the Nut Club approved an additional $20,000 to be divided “50/50” amongst the schools in attendance and non-profit organizations. Essentially, 3 schools will be drawn at random and 3 non-profit organizations will be drawn at random for their chance to win a grand prize of $5,000 the night of the event, according to the Nut Club.
The Founder’s Day event will also feature the distribution of “Years of Service Awards” to Nut Club members celebrating 20, 25, 30, 40, and 50 year anniversaries with the Club. The Nut Club says it will recognize more than 50 members including seven 40-year and three 50-year members.
To date, the West Side Nut Club has distributed more than $8,000,000 to area schools, nonprofits, and other worth causes.