West Side Nut Club Fall Festival named as USA Today’s best fall festival in the United States

Claire Dugan

Evansville’s very own West Side Nut Club Fall Festival has been given the title “The Best Fall Festival in America.”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The 102nd fall festival kicks off in just 16 days, and this year, they’re heading into the week with a brand new title.

The Franklin Street event was selected as USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice winner for the Best Fall Festival in the United States.

“We don’t want to take any credit where it’s due to the folks that come down. It’s a community effort. Without the 130 booths down here, without the help from the community, we would be nothing,” says Todd Helfert, West Side Nut Club Publicity Chairman.

According to USA Today, the fall festival was one of 20 selected to be nominated for the award. After 4 weeks of public voting, the fall festival was named the winner.

The fall festival runs the first full week of October. This year, that lands on October 1st.

