West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Another sign that fall is upon us - the release of a certain map.
The West Side Nut Club released the official "Munchie Map" a month ahead of the start of the annual WSNC Fall Festival. The 102th edition of the festival will take place along West Franklin Street on Monday, October 2nd through Saturday, October 7th.
The organization remastered the map in order to accurately reflect the non-profits and what they are selling.
"This year's Munchie Map has been totally remastered. If something is incorrect it is either due to the organization not providing us with their information or changing their information after the deadline," officials said on social media.
The map indicates where the booths are along West Franklin Street between St. Joseph Avenue and Wabash Avenue, and what specific items are being sold at each location.
You can check out the Munchie Map on this article, or view the high definition PDF version here.