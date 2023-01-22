West Side Nut Club to hold 76th annual Easter Egg Hunt

The West Side Nut Club will hold its 76th annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt on April 1 at 11:00 p.m.
More than 12,000 plastic eggs will be distributed with more than 34,000 pieces of candy in them.
The West Side Nut Club will give out more than 150 stuffed animals and prizes at the hunt as well.
The Easter Bunny, Elmo, Big Bird, and several other famous characters will attend the Easter Egg Hunt.
The event will take place at Mater Dei High school. The rain date for the event will take place on April 2.