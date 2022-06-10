Western Kentucky communities still recovering 6 months after deadly tornadoes

On Dec. 10, 2021, multiple western Kentucky communities were devastated by deadly storms and tornadoes that claimed 81 lives.

Since then, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state has made some substantial progress in its road to recovery.

To date, Gov. Beshear says it's estimated that federal, state and Red Cross disaster assistance efforts total more than $193.4 million – with the Commonwealth of Kentucky efforts representing more than $108 million in awards through the SAFE Act Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

The governor says that nearly 2,600 individuals who lost their homes have also been housed through emergency programs.

Gov. Beshear says that through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, more than $52 million has been raised to date, with more than $26 million in disbursements have been made so far. Funding has gone towards funeral expenses, support for uninsured homeowners and renters, and nonprofit home builders.

Since the Dec. 10 tornadoes, Gov. Beshear says crews have worked to remove more than 2.5 million cubic yards of debris from 19 counties. “To put this incredible accomplishment into context, a tandem dump truck carries about 10 cubic yards of debris in each load, so the 2.5 million removed is roughly equal to 250,000 truckloads,” said Gov. Beshear.

“I will never forget the promise I made to the people of Western Kentucky the morning after the tornadoes hit, which is that we will be there until every home and life is rebuilt. We are keeping that promise. We not only have made substantial progress, but we are also continuing our efforts to ensure these communities have a hopeful, bright future," said Gov. Beshear.

On Friday, Gov. Beshear will travel to Mayfield to help celebrate the first fully constructed new homes. The governor is also planning stops Friday in several other western Kentucky comminutes impacted by the storms.