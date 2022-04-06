Western Kentucky Parkway Back Open After Crash in Ohio County

Part of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County, Kentucky, that was closed on Wednesday morning due to a crash is now back open.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday morning that the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway at Mile Marker 69.
Few details were released on the crash, but transportation officials said it involved a commercial vehicle.
Officials originally expected the lane closure to last for five to six hours, but the Parkway was back open after about three.