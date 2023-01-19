Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is in urgent need of blood

The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is in extreme need for blood as they kick off the year of 2023.
Since 1978, they have been the sole supplier of blood and blood products for 6 hospitals in surrounding counties. The six hospitals include Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Ohio County Hospital, Crittenden Health System, Caldwell County Hospital, Jennie Stuart Medical Center, and Breckinridge Memorial Health.
We spoke with the Director of Recruitment, Vicki Ellis, on the importance of blood donations, “When I first began working here, we worked with a young man named Adam. Adam was born with a congenital heart defect. You wanna talk about full circle? Adam is now an adult, lives in Louisville, and he’s alive because of blood donations.”
They also supply blood for three Air Ambulances that service Breckenridge County, Crittenden County, and Christian County.
They serve 12 counties and over 250,000 residents have access to their blood supply.
Fore more information visit their website: https://www.wkrbc.org/