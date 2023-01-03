Western Kentucky schools close Tuesday due to flooding

With active weather rolling through Western Kentucky, officials report severe damage and flooding Tuesday morning.
School officials with Muhlenberg County Public Schools say they will be closed Tuesday, January 3rd due to flooding and the possibility of more heavy rains.
We're told this will be an NTI day for students.
Meanwhile, Ohio County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. School officials made the announcement shortly before 6:30a.m.
Several reports of damage, power outages, and cars stuck in water is being reported.
Greenville Fire officials say they have responded to numerous stranded drivers and water rescues from homes.
They say there are several roadways flooded inside the city and throughout the district.
Greenville fire officials ask residents to avoid the flooded roadways completely and give first responders room and time to work.