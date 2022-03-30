Western Kentucky Schools Dismissing Early Due to Bad Weather

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 79 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID            PERRY
SCOTT                 STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE,
JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD,
MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL,
MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.
All of this is in fact reported and occurring already, so be
especially mindful of these high winds and take the necessary
precautions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Western Kentucky Schools Dismissing Early Due to Bad Weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Hopkins County Schools bus

Three western Kentucky schools are dismissing early Wednesday due to the threat of bad weather.

Officials with the Hopkins County Schools district say students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., with all after school activities canceled.

The Webster County Schools district says all students will be released at 1:00 p.m.

The Henderson County Schools district says that preschool and elementary school students will be released at 1:00 p.m., and that secondary schools will dismiss at 2:00 p.m. All after-school activities in the district have also been canceled for the day.

The Union County Schools district also says that its elementary schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. The middle school and high school will then be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

The McLean County Public Schools district says that students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

The Muhlenberg County Public Schools district says that elementary schools and PM Headstart will be dismissing at 1:30 p.m. and that middle schools and high schools will be dismissing at 2:45 p.m.

We will update this list as more districts announce early dismissals/closures. You can also monitor a full list of closings and delays at wevv.com/weather/closings.

You can also click here to see the latest forecast for your area from Storm Team 44.

