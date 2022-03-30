Western Kentucky Schools Dismissing Early Due to Bad Weather

Three western Kentucky schools are dismissing early Wednesday due to the threat of bad weather.
Officials with the Hopkins County Schools district say students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., with all after school activities canceled.
The Webster County Schools district says all students will be released at 1:00 p.m.
The Henderson County Schools district says that preschool and elementary school students will be released at 1:00 p.m., and that secondary schools will dismiss at 2:00 p.m. All after-school activities in the district have also been canceled for the day.
The Union County Schools district also says that its elementary schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. The middle school and high school will then be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.
The McLean County Public Schools district says that students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.
The Muhlenberg County Public Schools district says that elementary schools and PM Headstart will be dismissing at 1:30 p.m. and that middle schools and high schools will be dismissing at 2:45 p.m.
We will update this list as more districts announce early dismissals/closures. You can also monitor a full list of closings and delays at wevv.com/weather/closings.
You can also click here to see the latest forecast for your area from Storm Team 44.