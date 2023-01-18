WeTip Service will no longer be used in the River City

WeTip will no longer be in service in the River City.
According to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, Diana Moers, the cost to keep it stood at 10,000 per year.
"And then also we were paying 5,000 dollars a month from the prosecutors office for advertising for wetip," said Moers.
The anonymous tip service intended for people to report crime or give information about a crime has been a resource for the past 10 years.
It was first presented and put into place by the previous Vanderburgh County Prosecutor -- Nick Herman.
Now that Diana Moers is in the office she wants to make a change that.
"We're going to save the county 70 thousand dollars a year and I just think that could be better used," said Moers.
Before making the decision to cut the anonymous tip service Moers said she spoke with both the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department about the the effectiveness of the service.
To which she learned both have their own anonymous tip number and most people call those numbers along with WeTip when reporting a crime.
"I just did my research to talk to other law enforcement partners to make sure I wasn't cutting something that they relied on for law enforcement and when I didn't get you know strong feedback about it I decided to cancel the contract," said Moers.
Now that the cancellation is in the works she's optimistic to find other tools to use that will aid in fighting crime.
"We're looking forward to you know increasing efficiencies and making sure we're using county money well so we can prevent crime in the best way possible and I think the 70,000 dollars will do a lot of good for Vanderburgh County in other areas." said Moers.