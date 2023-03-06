What to do and watch out for after property damage from severe weather

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.3
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

What to do and watch out for after property damage from severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Kyla Clift with tree that fell in her front yard
Josh Myers

The cleanup from last week’s severe weather continues around the Tri-State. It can sometimes be hard to know where to begin when it comes to repairing your home or damaged property.

Kyla Clift, a University of Evansville student, was working on her midterms on Friday when she heard a loud crash in her front yard. ”[The tree] has been kind of hanging by a thread, and the storm definitely took the last of it," she told 44News. "My roommate predicted that it would fall exactly like this. ”The tree had been dead for several years, and Clift knew it was only a matter of time before it fell, but now she’s unsure about the next steps.

According to Josh Paulson, owner of Paulson Insurance, ”if it’s not too much damage, have a professional come out and inspect it, but if you know it’s going to be major, go ahead and file that claim, get that process started, but the biggest thing I’d recommend is just call your insurance agent.”

Minor damage can sometimes be repaired for a cost below the deductible on your homeowner’s insurance, and waiting to file a claim for minor damage until you know the repair costs can save money in the long-term by keeping your premium from rising. However, it’s important to be vigilant when searching for repair companies.

”Call a roofer–a local roofer–don’t call the out-of-towners that just drive by," Paulson said. "Have them come out and do an inspection for you. If you know it’s got a tremendous amount of damage, because a tree is on the building, then we suggest going ahead and filing that claim directly with your insurance company.”

After property-damaging weather, a common scam is door-to-door tree removal services that will ask for payment up front, often at a below-market price, but never do the job. These companies are usually from out-of-town and uninsured.

