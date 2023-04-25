'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--"Wheel of Fortune LIVE" is coming to Evansville October 20th, and community members are getting the chance to experience the TV game show.
The game show will be at the Old National Events Plaza.
Contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.
