Wildt family holds blood drive to give back after tragic incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Chad Wildt needed 16 units of blood during his life threatening emergency and ultimately it saved his life. Today, the family is giving back to that same blood bank so that lives can be saved just like Chad's was.
Chad and Shawn Wildt went inside a home in February where they discovered Austin Ousley and his friend. Ousley then shot both Chad and Shawn, changing the families lives forever.
"You know... Chad is here by the grace of god and the miracle that was given to our family," said Holly Wildt, Chad Wildt's Wife.
At the New Beginnings Church in Evansville, the Wildt family held the blood drive to not only honor Shawn, who tragically died that night, but also give back to the community that donated not knowing that one day it would needed.
"To know that there was people that just selflessly donated the blood prior to his incident that happened in February... thank god," says Wildt. "So, for us to just be able to give back just makes us feel a little bit better."
The Wildt family is thankful to everyone who has supported them during these tough times. They say another blood drive will be held in June.