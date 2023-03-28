 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman,
Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer,
Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Willard Library celebrates their 138th birthday

  • 0
Willard Library celebrates their 138th birthday

Willard Library is celebrating their 138th birthday today as Indiana’s Oldest public library.

The library, which stands alone and is not part of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, as it was started in 1885, and is still at the current location on first avenue.

We spoke with Interim Library Director, Arrika Taylor, on the legacy of the library, “I feel very fortunate to be a part of it, it’s a lasting legacy. When our founder, Willard Carpenter, opened the library, he was very adamant about making it a building, a resource. Open to people of all walks of life. And that is something we continue to do today.”

The Library is opening their doors to the public with refreshments and activities to celebrate.

As far as activities go, punch and cake will be available, as well raffles for Willard Public Library merchandise. A short presentation will be given on the library’s history. There will even be a couple short stories told about the library’s famous Grey Lady Ghost.

For the younger party goers, staff will have cupcakes in addition to story time and crafts.

We spoke with member, Toby Shaw, on, “It’s pretty incredible, I knew it was the 138th birthday coming up. I think it’s a great place to come and spend some time, it’s a good place to study, a good place to do research. I’ve always enjoyed coming here. I’m 51, my grandma's long gone, but she brought me here as a little kid.”

Tonight, the birthday celebration for the library will start at 6:30, so book your calendars.

