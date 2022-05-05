Willard Library hosting outdoor family movie night this weekend

Willard Library is holding its first big event of the year this weekend.
On Saturday, May 7, Willard Library will hosts its "Family Movie Night at Willard Library" event.
The outdoor, family-friendly event will take place in Willard Park, on the corner of North First Avenue and West Division Street.
In addition to a viewing of "Night at the Museum," there will be food trucks, activities for kids, and a visit from Beaux the Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Food trucks and kids activities will be available starting at 5:00 p.m., with the visit from Beaux the T-Rex at 6:00. The movie will begin at 8:00 p.m. with the event wrapping up around 10:00 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
The event is being put on in partnership with the Evansville African American Museum and the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science.
For more information on the event, visit Willard Library's website.