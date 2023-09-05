Willard Library’s Better Books Sale kicks off with rare finds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —The Annual Better Books Sale is a time for supporting education, culture, and community growth.
This annual sale offers the public the opportunity to purchase books that are considered rare, antique and part of special collections.
44News spoke with Executive Director, George Carter, on what you can find at the sale, “The Better Books Sales have been going on here at the Willard Public Library for about 20 years. It's an annual sale where we have a lot of rare and special collection books that might be a little bit harder to find. That rare collectors might be interested in, first edition of books. So just a bunch of, as they say, better books.”
Organizers say they will have everything from collector's edition books, enchanting antiques, puzzles, and more.
It's not only an opportunity to get your hands on some amazing books at affordable prices but also a way to support the library's programs and initiatives.
44News spoke with Attendee, Will Hart, on why he wanted to support the book sale, “I think the history around it is really cool, the great price on the books, and I think just helping out in the community with your purchases here.”
For the first two days, books are full price, on Thursday they are half-price, and Friday will be the bag sale of a flat rate price.
The sale will take place in Willard's Browning Gallery on the lower level. Preferred payment methods include cash, check and credit card.
The Better Books Sale kicked off today and wraps up Friday at 5:30 p.m. A library card is not required to enter.