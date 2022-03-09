 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday to Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
with locations currently projected to drop below flood stage next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Winners of Owensboro's Burger Week Announced

  • Updated
Burger Week Owensboro

Dozens of burgers battled it out last week to see who would reign supreme, and now the results for Owensboro's "Burger Week" are officially in.

More than 30 options were available from restaurants all across the city.

A panel of self-proclaimed burger experts weighed in to help determine a winner.

Dee's Diner took home first place with their French Toast Breakfast Melt.

Second place went to the Miller House's "Get in my Pork Belly Burger and O'Bryan's Bar & Grill took home third their version of the melt.

In total 16,434 burgers were sold during the campaign, bringing in an estimated $115,000 in sales.