Winners of Owensboro's Burger Week Announced

Dozens of burgers battled it out last week to see who would reign supreme, and now the results for Owensboro's "Burger Week" are officially in.
More than 30 options were available from restaurants all across the city.
A panel of self-proclaimed burger experts weighed in to help determine a winner.
Dee's Diner took home first place with their French Toast Breakfast Melt.
Second place went to the Miller House's "Get in my Pork Belly Burger and O'Bryan's Bar & Grill took home third their version of the melt.
In total 16,434 burgers were sold during the campaign, bringing in an estimated $115,000 in sales.