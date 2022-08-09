Winning Half Pot ticket remains unclaimed

It's been one month since the Hadi Shriners announced the winning ticket number for the Hadi Half Pot.
"Nobody has come forward, we're still looking for somebody that has the lucky number," said Hadi Shrine 2022 Potenante, Rick Hubbard.
This year's Half Pot total reached over $216,000 the winner will take home $108,000.
A pretty penny, It's surprising that the winning ticket has gone so long without being claimed.
"We're kind of a little speechless about it right now," said Hubbard. "we've had winners every time we've done this so this is a very unique thing for us to do."
So they're doing what they can to get the word out about it making sure that the rightful winner will take home the money before time runs out.
"We're hoping that everybody looks at their tickets, check and see if they have that number," said Hubbard.
The winner has until 5 p.m. on the 11th to get in contact with the Hadi Shriners.
If no one speaks up by then no worries, the money will be put to good use.
"If we do not have a winner we will be giving it back to the community because thats what Shriners do," said Hubbard. "we help children and we help our communities."
In the mean time if you have a ticket double check. The Hadi Shriners are patiently waiting to present it.