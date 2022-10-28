WKU dedicates building in honor of first Black student to attend the school

Friday morning, Western Kentucky University dedicated a building to the first Black undergraduate student to enroll at the school.
Munday Hall is in honor of Margaret E. Munday, who graduated from WKU in 1960. Munday received her bachelor’s degree in music and embarked on a 30 year teaching career.
“She is a trailblazer in every sense of the word, her life marked by a series of firsts that made a path seemingly difficult for so many just a little bit easier,” said President Timothy C. Caboni.
During the ceremony, Munday announced that she was proud of her legacy at WKU, and that she wants her actions to serve as an example for others.
“History is in the making for me and WKU,” she said. “When climbing for a goal and you reach that goal, maintain. I hope that students will remember the importance of stepping outside of their comfort zone to pave the way for others.”
In addition to the name of the building, a plaque that will hang inside Munday Hall was unveiled by the first recipients of the new Munday Hall Scholarship.
